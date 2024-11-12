California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

A California-based engineer originally from Midnapore, Bengal, was stopped from boarding an international flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested over charges of raping a software engineer in a Kolkata hotel.

A California-based engineer originally from Midnapore, Bengal, was stopped from boarding an international flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested over charges of raping a software engineer in a Kolkata hotel. The arrest followed a lookout notice issued against the accused, Arghya Pattanayak, in the rape case that was registered two years ago, according to a report by Times of India (TOI).

The Delhi airport’s immigration officials stopped Pattanayak on Friday, and handed him over to Delhi police who then informed their counterparts in Kolkata. He was then brought to Kolkata under transit remand and presented in court, which ordered his detention in police custody for five days.

Pattanayak, however has denied all allegations of rape, asserting that his relationship with the complainant was consensual.

Investigation into the case is underway.

Also read: BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

Latest Videos