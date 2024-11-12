California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

A California-based engineer originally from Midnapore, Bengal, was stopped from boarding an international flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested over charges of raping a software engineer in a Kolkata hotel.

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

 

A California-based engineer originally from Midnapore, Bengal, was stopped from boarding an international flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested over charges of raping a software engineer in a Kolkata hotel. The arrest followed a lookout notice issued against the accused, Arghya Pattanayak, in the rape case that was registered two years ago, according to a report by Times of India (TOI).

The Delhi airport’s immigration officials stopped Pattanayak on Friday, and handed him over to Delhi police who then informed their counterparts in Kolkata. He was then brought to Kolkata under transit remand and presented in court, which ordered his detention in police custody for five days.

Pattanayak, however has denied all allegations of rape, asserting that his relationship with the complainant was consensual. 

Investigation into the case is underway.

Also read: BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to launch AI-powered 'Kumbh Sahayak' chatbot to enhance devotee's experience dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to launch AI-powered ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot to enhance devotee’s experience

Woman's 'obscene' dance with man on bonnet of SDM's car in UP goes viral; FIR against driver (WATCH) shk

Woman's 'obscene' dance with man on bonnet of SDM's car in UP goes viral; FIR against driver (WATCH)

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details dmn

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details

Ambedkar was ready to convert to Islam Karnataka Congress' Khadri sparks row, BJP dubs claim 'bogus & fake' snt

'Ambedkar was ready to convert to Islam': Karnataka Congress' Khadri sparks row, BJP dubs claim 'bogus & fake'

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon