BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing his government of welcoming Bangladeshi infiltrators with open arms. Shah also ensured that if BJP is voted to power, the government will identify and remove every infiltrator out of India.

"Will you people agree to infiltrators coming to Jharkhand? This Hemant Soren welcomes infiltrators by laying down the red-carpet for them. Your food, employment are being taken away by these infiltrators. They get married to our tribal (Adivasi) sisters multiple times and grab their lands," Amit Shah said at a rally at Jharia in Dhanbad.

He added, "If Dhanbad people will vote BJP to power, we will identify and remove each and every infiltrator out of India. We will also make sure no new infiltrator is able to enter our country."

Shah assured that if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will bring a law to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators who marry tribal girls in the state. The Home Minister said that his party would reclaim the land already acquired under such circumstances and would return it to the original tribal families.

