BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and ensured that if BJP is voted to power, the government will identify and remove every infiltrator out of India.

BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing his government of welcoming Bangladeshi infiltrators with open arms. Shah also ensured that if BJP is voted to power, the government will identify and remove every infiltrator out of India.🎯

"Will you people agree to infiltrators coming to Jharkhand? This Hemant Soren welcomes infiltrators by laying down the red-carpet for them. Your food, employment are being taken away by these infiltrators. They get married to our tribal (Adivasi) sisters multiple times and grab their lands," Amit Shah said at a rally at Jharia in Dhanbad.

He added, "If Dhanbad people will vote BJP to power, we will identify and remove each and every infiltrator out of India. We will also make sure no new infiltrator is able to enter our country."

Also read: Maharashtra Elections 2024: Check PM Modi, Amit Shah's bags too - Uddhav to ECI after viral video (WATCH)

Shah assured that if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will bring a law to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators who marry tribal girls in the state. The Home Minister said that his party would reclaim the land already acquired under such circumstances and would return it to the original tribal families.

Also read: 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules dmn

“First suspension of my life”: Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules

Karnataka Congress Zameer Ahmed apologises for Kaalia racist slur against Kumaraswamy vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises for 'Kaalia' racist slur against Kumaraswamy

Yogi govt to host International Tribal Participation Festival from Nov 15 to 20 anr

Yogi govt to host International Tribal Participation Festival from Nov 15-20

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Bollywood's 5 most iconic interfaith marriages NTI

Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon