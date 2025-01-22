Calcutta HC to hear CBI, victim’s family, & convict on West Bengal govt's appeal seeking death penalty

Calcutta High Court to hear CBI, victim's family, and convict Sanjay Roy on West Bengal government's appeal seeking death penalty for RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Calcutta HC to hear CBI, victims family, and convict allowing West Bengal govts appeal seeking death penalty dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has decided to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the victim's family, and the convict Sanjay Roy before allowing the West Bengal government's appeal. The appeal challenges the sentence handed down by the trial court in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The court has scheduled the hearing for Monday.

Also Read: Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's Bokaro, AK 47 & INSAS rifle recovered

The West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted of raping and murdering a medic at RG Kar hospital. However, the sessions court in Kolkata sentenced him to life imprisonment, citing that the case did not fall under the "rarest of rare" category, which is required for the death penalty.

The CBI has contested the state's authority to file an appeal, arguing that it alone has the right to challenge the sentence as the prosecuting agency. Advocate General Kishore Dutta moved the division bench in the case, and the court granted permission to proceed with the matter.

Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about demanding capital punishment for Roy, stating that society cannot remain humane if individuals act with such barbarity and cruelty. She also mentioned that the state government had passed the Aparajita Bill, but the Centre has yet to act on it.

Also Read: VHP urges Parliamentary committee to create unified law for endowments across all religions in India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Court dismisses wifes petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women dmn

Court dismisses wife’s petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women

'Modern science is...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras director over cow urine benefits; SEE post shk

'Modern science is...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras director over cow urine benefits; SEE post

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents vkp

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents

Complete guide to the Indian Passport: Application, issuance, and everything in between AJR

Complete guide to the Indian Passport: Application, issuance, and everything in between

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon