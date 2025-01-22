VHP urges Parliamentary committee to create unified law for endowments across all religions in India

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urges the Joint Parliamentary Committee to enact a single law for the endowments of all religions in India, instead of separate laws for different communities. VHP emphasizes the need for a uniform law covering all religious and charitable properties.

VHP urges Parliamentary committee to create unified law for endowments across all religions in India vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to enact a single, unified law to govern the endowments of all religious properties across India, rather than a law that only applies to Muslims. This request was made in light of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which currently addresses Muslim religious and charitable endowments.

In its communication, the VHP pointed out that the Waqf system defines a permanent dedication of property for religious, pious, or charitable purposes, dedicated to Allah. The organization further emphasized that similar practices exist in other religions, including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, where properties are dedicated to deities or religious purposes.

The VHP referenced Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for a uniform civil code for all citizens. The organization stressed that the Waqf Act of 1954, originally presented as a private member’s bill, resulted in the creation of a law for Muslim endowments but did not address the endowments of other religions. VHP believes that now is the time to revisit this law and broaden it to include all religious communities in the country.

The statement also quoted historical debates from Parliament, where the idea of a uniform law for all religious and charitable endowments was discussed. VHP suggests that, rather than maintaining separate laws for different communities, a unified law should be enacted that governs the endowments of all religions in India, with some provisions tailored to specific religious practices, if necessary.

The VHP has submitted this suggestion to the JPC through its President, Shri Alok Kumar, in the hope of addressing the disparities in the management and control of religious properties.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Court dismisses wifes petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women dmn

Court dismisses wife’s petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women

'Modern science is...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras director over cow urine benefits; SEE post shk

'Modern science is...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras director over cow urine benefits; SEE post

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents vkp

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents

Complete guide to the Indian Passport: Application, issuance, and everything in between AJR

Complete guide to the Indian Passport: Application, issuance, and everything in between

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon