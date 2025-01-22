VHP urges Parliamentary committee to create unified law for endowments across all religions in India

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urges the Joint Parliamentary Committee to enact a single law for the endowments of all religions in India, instead of separate laws for different communities. VHP emphasizes the need for a uniform law covering all religious and charitable properties.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to enact a single, unified law to govern the endowments of all religious properties across India, rather than a law that only applies to Muslims. This request was made in light of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which currently addresses Muslim religious and charitable endowments.

In its communication, the VHP pointed out that the Waqf system defines a permanent dedication of property for religious, pious, or charitable purposes, dedicated to Allah. The organization further emphasized that similar practices exist in other religions, including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, where properties are dedicated to deities or religious purposes.

The VHP referenced Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for a uniform civil code for all citizens. The organization stressed that the Waqf Act of 1954, originally presented as a private member’s bill, resulted in the creation of a law for Muslim endowments but did not address the endowments of other religions. VHP believes that now is the time to revisit this law and broaden it to include all religious communities in the country.

The statement also quoted historical debates from Parliament, where the idea of a uniform law for all religious and charitable endowments was discussed. VHP suggests that, rather than maintaining separate laws for different communities, a unified law should be enacted that governs the endowments of all religions in India, with some provisions tailored to specific religious practices, if necessary.

The VHP has submitted this suggestion to the JPC through its President, Shri Alok Kumar, in the hope of addressing the disparities in the management and control of religious properties.

