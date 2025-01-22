Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's Bokaro, AK 47 & INSAS rifle recovered

Two naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday. Sophisticated weapons like AK 47 and INSAS rifle were also recovered.

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Two naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday. Sophisticated weapons like AK 47 and INSAS rifle were also recovered from the site. Operation is still underway, police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Further details awaited.

In another incident, more than 14 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Tuesday. Jai Ram alias Chalpathy, a Maoist commander, who was a carrying an Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, was among the 14 ultras killed in a fierce exchange of fire at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation.

