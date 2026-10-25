The CAIT has launched an online petition urging the government to designate protest sites on Delhi's outskirts to prevent commercial disruptions and protect the livelihoods of traders during the critical festive shopping season.

CAIT Advocates for Designated Protest Sites

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched an online petition seeking designated venues for protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of Delhi, citing the adverse impact of frequent rallies in Central Delhi on commercial activities and traders' livelihoods. Traders across the national capital have expressed concern over disruptions caused by continuous protests, demonstrations and rallies in key commercial areas.

CAIT has urged the government to establish dedicated protest sites to strike a balance between democratic rights and the uninterrupted functioning of businesses. To mobilise public support for this demand, several trade associations in Delhi have jointly launched an online petition. CAIT has also convened an online meeting of Delhi’s trade leaders on Monday, in which representatives of trade associations from all parts of the city will participate to discuss the issue, explore possible solutions and formulate a collective strategy for taking the matter forward.

Impact on Local Economy and Trade

CAIT Delhi State President Vipin Ahuja, National Joint General Secretary Sumit Agarwal, Delhi State General Secretary Ashish Grover, Chandni Chowk Traders Parishad President Suresh Bindal, New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargava, Khan Market Traders Association President Sanjeev Mehra, and Kirana Committee President Ganga Bishan Gupta stated that frequent protests disrupt customer movement, transportation, goods delivery and routine business activities. They noted that small traders, street vendors, daily-wage earners and service providers are among the worst affected, as their families depend on their daily earnings for survival.

The trade leaders emphasised that Delhi is one of the country's largest trading and distribution centres, with its economy primarily driven by trade, wholesale and retail markets, transportation, logistics and services. They pointed out that Delhi is neither predominantly an agricultural state nor an industrial production-based state. Consequently, disruptions in major commercial areas affect not only local businesses but may also hamper the movement of goods and related economic activities across the country, they said.

Proposed Solutions and Ongoing Concerns

The trade leaders made it clear that traders are not opposed to peaceful protests; however, it is unacceptable for demonstrations to come at the cost of other people’s livelihoods. The right to peaceful protest is an important democratic right, but the right to conduct business, earn a livelihood and sustain one’s family is equally important and deserves protection. They urged the government to establish permanent, designated protest venues on the outskirts of Delhi, equipped with adequate public transport, security and other essential facilities. Such an arrangement would enable protesters to express their views effectively while preventing unnecessary disruption to Central Delhi’s markets, public movement and economic activities.

The trade leaders further stated that the objective of this initiative is to safeguard Delhi’s business environment and protect the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the city’s economic ecosystem. At tomorrow’s online meeting, representatives of various trade associations will deliberate on the issue and develop a collective strategy to present their concerns and demands before the government.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the party's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10. The organisation cited the peak festive trading season and the potential impact of the rally on businesses in the national capital. (ANI)