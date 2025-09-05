Byju Raveendran shares a Teachers Day 2025 post about how cricket became his first classroom and Brian Lara his greatest teacher, revealing five key life lessons.

Byju Raveendran Teachers' Day 2025: Teachers aren’t found only in schools or colleges. Sometimes, life introduces us to teachers who inspire not through textbooks, but through their dedication, passion, and the way they play the game. On Teachers' Day 2025, Byju Raveendran shared these thoughts in a LinkedIn post, explaining how he learned his biggest lessons not from books but from the cricket field during his childhood.

Cricket Was My First Classroom

Byju Raveendran wrote, “Not all teachers stand in classrooms. Some teach us with a bat in hand. As a boy in rural Kerala, cricket was more than a game for me. It was my classroom. I even learnt English by listening to cricket commentary. Among all the players I watched, Brian Charles Lara was my first hero. So much so that my first email ID was ByjuLara@yahoo.com But what Lara gave me went beyond entertainment. He gave me lessons that shaped my life.”

Learn about the five biggest life lessons Byju Raveendran learned from Brian Charles Lara.

Biggest Lesson from Lara: Practice Makes Possible

Lara's batting style was unique. His high backlift seemed risky to many. But with that same style, he created records that are still hard to believe – 375, 400 not out, and 501 runs. He taught that any skill can be learned with consistent hard work and practice.

Patience and Planning are True Strengths

Lara always knew when the match was even and when he was in complete control. He showed that victory comes not just from talent, but from patience, planning, and the ability to adjust.

Learning from Records: Never Give Up

In 1994, Lara batted for 766 minutes, scoring a world record 375 runs against England. Almost ten years later, Matthew Hayden broke this record with 380 runs. Everyone thought this mark would stand for years. But just six months later, Lara scored 400 runs against the same team on the same ground. He remains the only batsman in the world to reclaim a lost world record. The biggest lesson here is that if you truly want something, you'll find a way.

Learning from Mistakes

Lara wasn't always perfect. His form sometimes dipped, his captaincy wasn't always strong. But he taught that greatness means coming back stronger after every setback.

Making Studies and Sports Beautiful

Lara made batting beautiful. His innings weren't just run-making machines; they were like art. He taught me that studies should also be inspiring, not intimidating.

A True Teacher Changes Perspectives

As we celebrate Teachers Day 2025, we remember that a true teacher is one who empowers us to see the world with new eyes, whether they're in a classroom or on a cricket field. Happy Teachers Day 2025 to all those who encourage us to move forward even in difficult times.

