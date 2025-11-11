Bye-elections are underway for 8 seats across 6 States and one UT. Mizoram's Dampa constituency reported the highest voter turnout of 18.38 per cent as of 9 am, followed by Jharkhand's Ghatsila at 17.33 per cent, as per ECI data.

As voting for the bye-elections on eight seats of six States and one Union Territory is underway, Dampa constituency in Mizoram recorded the highest turnout of 18.38 per cent as of 9 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India, followed by the Ghatsila constituency in Jharkhand, with a 17.33 per cent turnout. In Jammu and Kashmir, a turnout of 15.11 per cent was recorded in Nagrota while Budgam recorded a sluggish turnout of 9.36 per cent. Odisha's Nuapada assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 14.99 per cent while Anta in Rajasthan also recorded a healthy turnout of 14.09 per cent. Punjab's Tarn Taran recorded 10.32 per cent voter turnout while Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency recorded a voter turnout of 10.02 per cent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Overview of Bye-Elections

Voting for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six States and one Union Territory began on Tuesday morning, as voters turned out to elect new representatives in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Reasons for Bye-Elections

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, in Budgam, polling for the bye-elections was held following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections. Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath.

Rajasthan

The bypoll to the Anta assembly constituency in the Baran district of Rajasthan was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case.

Jharkhand

The bypoll in Jharkhand's Ghatsila was necessitated after the demise of Ramdas Soren, who was the JMM MLA. Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren passed away in August after being treated in Delhi for injuries from a fall.

Telangana

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

Punjab

In Tarn Taran in Punjab, the seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

Odisha

The bypoll in Nuapada in Odisha was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat after the passing away of BJD's Rajendra Dholakia. (ANI)