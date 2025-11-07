A Bengaluru woman exposed a Rapido driver using a fake app to overcharge passengers. The ride wasn’t recorded on the official app, preventing complaints. Rapido has suspended the driver’s account and warned users to stay vigilant.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has warned commuters after experiencing a startling scam involving a Rapido cab driver allegedly using a counterfeit version of the ride-hailing app to overcharge passengers. Meenal Goel shared her ordeal in a detailed post on LinkedIn and Instagram, which quickly went viral, highlighting a new type of app fraud that could leave passengers helpless without any official transaction record. The driver showed a fake app displaying a higher fare, while her genuine Rapido account showed a lower amount, preventing her from lodging a complaint immediately.

Driver Claims Higher Fare

According to Goel, she booked a Rapido cab from Bangalore Airport to her residence. While her official app displayed a fare of Rs 532, the driver insisted that his app showed Rs 650 and demanded immediate payment, claiming he had another ride lined up.

“We were confused because our Rapido app still showed Rs 532. We asked him to show his app, and surprisingly, it looked exactly like Rapido, same interface, same colours, except it showed Rs 650,” she explained.

Counterfeit App Revealed

Upon closer inspection, Goel discovered that the driver was using a counterfeit app designed to mimic Rapido’s official interface. Once confronted, the driver panicked and admitted to using the fake app. What alarmed her further was the absence of any record of the ride in her official Rapido account, which meant she could not immediately lodge a complaint or request a refund.

Passenger Urges Vigilance

In her social media post, Goel urged fellow passengers to stay alert while using ride-hailing services. “Beware: Always double-check the app on the driver's phone before paying, especially if they say the fare is different. Has anyone else faced something similar?” she wrote, warning others about this emerging scam.

Rapido Issues Statement

Responding to the viral post, Rapido said it had taken the matter seriously. "Hi Meenal, we completely understand your concern, and we sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience you had. Such practices are absolutely unacceptable, and we take incidents like this very seriously. Following our recent call, we have thoroughly investigated the matter and taken the necessary action by suspending the captain's account to prevent similar issues in the future. Your safety and trust in our services are of utmost importance to us. If you encounter any further issues or need assistance, please feel free to reach out to us. We are here to support you," the company said in a statement.