The Business Advisory Committee meets November 30 to discuss the upcoming Special Session, where the Centre plans to introduce a Delimitation Bill proposing to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, requiring significant cross-party consensus.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday morning, November 30, with all the parties to be consulted on the legislative business for the Special Session, according to sources. As per the sources, voting is expected to be lengthy for the Bills, about five to six hours on December 1 in Lok Sabha. This comes as the Centre is expected to introduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. The Delimitation Bill is set to be uploaded today to the Parliament Secretariat portal, according to sources. The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. The NDA is set to introduce the Bill, which could not gain a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17. Factoring in five current vacancies in the 543-member House, the effective strength stands at 538, placing the two-thirds threshold at approximately 359 votes. A probable scenario being tracked by parliamentary observers suggests the treasury benches, which currently command around 320 members under the National Democratic Alliance, could seek broader cross-party backing to reach the required numbers. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which is part of the INDIA bloc and holds eight seats in the Lower House, has offered to support if the legislation is introduced in Parliament. Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar. Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation." Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has reiterated the party’s demand for safeguards to protect the state’s share of representation in the Lok Sabha, asserting that there would be “no question of any compromise” on the state's interests. Meanwhile, the YSRCP is inclined to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation ensures regional balance and protects the interests and political representation of states, particularly those in southern India, party sources said. The Lower House will reconvene on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2. (ANI)