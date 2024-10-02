Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident that has sent ripples of fear across Delhi, a man was caught on video threatening a woman with a knife during a heated argument in the middle of a crowded street.

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that has sent ripples of fear across Delhi, a man was caught on video threatening a woman with a knife in the middle of a crowded street. The horrifying confrontation took place in the Sultanpuri area, where the man brandished a knife and threatened to stab the woman during what seemed like a heated argument.

    What makes the situation more disturbing is that this terrifying scene unfolded in broad daylight, right before a crowd of onlookers who watched in frozen silence, unwilling to intervene but recording the entire confrontation. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, raising serious concerns about the state of law and order in the national capital.

    Also read: Man stabs brother-in-law 8 times after eating Maggi outside Etawah station, CCTV shows dragging body (WATCH)

    The video shows a man engaged in a heated argument with woman. Seconds later, enraged, he pulls out a knife and threatens to stab the woman. He then hits the woman on the head and later leaves the spot.

    This latest episode has sparked outrage on social media, with citizens questioning the efficacy of the police force. "What is the police doing?" one user demanded, tagging the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor in their tweet.

    Another user lamented, "Law and order has deteriorated in Delhi, and people have lost their fear of the police."

