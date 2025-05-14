India's trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan face strain after both nations backed Pakistan and condemned India's anti-terror strikes under Operation Sindoor.

India’s military action under Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), has not just escalated tensions with Islamabad—it is also straining diplomatic and trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Both Ankara and Baku have openly backed Pakistan, condemning India’s strikes. The fallout from this geopolitical alignment is now rippling through trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

Why the Strain?

Turkey and Azerbaijan have publicly criticised India's counter-terror operations, with Pakistan reportedly deploying Turkish drones in its failed attempt to retaliate. These developments have not gone unnoticed in India. The backlash has been swift—calls for boycotts of Turkish products and tourism have gained traction across Indian social media.

Travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have issued advisories against travel to these countries. Indian traders have also begun reducing imports of Turkish goods like apples and marble.

In a statement, MakeMyTrip spokesperson said, “Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period. In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey. We have already discontinued all promotions and offers on our platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations,”

What Does India Trade With Turkey and Azerbaijan?

Though not among India’s top trading partners, both Turkey and Azerbaijan represent niche markets with consistent trade activity.

Trade with Turkey

Exports: $5.2 billion (Apr-Feb 2024-25)

Key products: Mineral fuels, electrical machinery, auto parts, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and iron and steel.

Imports: $2.84 billion (Apr-Feb 2024-25)

Key products: Marble, apples, gold, vegetables, mineral oil, chemicals, iron and steel.

India enjoys a trade surplus with Turkey and has longstanding economic cooperation agreements dating back to the 1970s and 1980s. A bilateral trade agreement was signed in 1973, and a decade later, in 1983, both countries established the India-Turkiye Joint Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

Trade with Azerbaijan

Exports: $86.07 million (Apr-Feb 2024-25)

Key products: Tobacco, tea, coffee, cereals, chemicals, ceramics, rubber and plastic.

Imports: $1.93 million (Apr-Feb 2024-25)

Key products: Animal fodder, chemicals, essential oils, leather.

India also imports Azerbaijani crude oil and was its third-largest destination for oil exports in 2023.

Tourism and Diaspora Impact

The traders' body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. CAIT has long been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Citing 2024 data, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone. This marked a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023.

He warned that a boycott of Turkey by Indian tourists could lead to a direct economic loss of around USD 291.6 million. Beyond that, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and cultural programs would inflict further indirect financial damage.

Turning to Azerbaijan, Khandelwal pointed out that the country welcomed approximately 2.6 million foreign tourists in 2024, with around 250,000 of them being Indian nationals. With the average Indian tourist spending around 2,170 AZN—or roughly USD 1,276—India’s total contribution to Azerbaijan’s tourism revenue stood at an estimated USD 308.6 million. A boycott by Indian travelers, he said, could result in a direct loss of that scale.

Given that Indian tourists often travel to Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment, and adventure, a sharp decline in footfall could significantly slow down these sectors.

Khandelwal argued that such economic pressure might push both Turkey and Azerbaijan to rethink their policies toward India. He also highlighted that reduced tourism would hamper cultural exchange and hurt local businesses—hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and other service providers—in both countries.

Additionally, there are around 3,000 Indians in Turkey and 1,500 in Azerbaijan, including students and professionals. While no immediate threat is reported, prolonged diplomatic tension could affect the mobility and security of these communities.

What's Next?

With India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire on land, air, and sea, effective since May 11, the situation may stabilise militarily. However, diplomatic scars could linger. India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, though relatively modest in value, are now intertwined with broader geopolitical considerations.

If political tensions continue, deeper economic disengagement—especially in non-essential sectors like tourism and consumer imports—may follow.