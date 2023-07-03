'Bundle of lies’: BJP, BRS leaders hit out at Rahul Gandhi for ‘KCR’s remote control with Modi’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “KCR’s remote control with Modi” remark invited the ire of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, with BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday claiming that the Congress leader had “gone overboard” after the party’s electoral win in Karnataka.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "KCR's remote control with Modi" remark and for calling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) the "B team of the BJP" in Telangana and said that the latter had "gone overboard" after winning the Karnataka election. He also stated that the BJP would not form an alliance with either the BRS or Congress to compete in the upcoming elections in Telangana.

"Congress compromised with BRS in order to win the Telangana poll. Congress or BRS will not be our allies. He (Rahul Gandhi) is going overboard and speaking, just because they won one election in Karnataka," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day referred to the state's ruling party as the "BJP's B Team" and said that just as we had destroyed the BJP in Karnataka, we will do the same in Telangana against their B squad, the BRS.

"In Telangana, the Congress and the BJP's B squad, BRS, are engaged in combat. We will beat the BJP's B squad in Telangana in a manner similar to how we defeated them in Karnataka. We made it clear to the opposition during the opposition meeting in Delhi that Congress would not attend if TRS (now BRS) was there. With the BJP's B team, we can never come to an agreement," said Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan termed Rahul Gandhi's speech in Khammam as "baseless". "Rahul Gandhi's address at the gathering in Khammam was a slew of falsehoods, and he made irrational accusations based likely on the script written by the Congress activists in Telangana. This is really bad," said Dasoju Sravan, the leader of BRS.

In a dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Rahul Gandhi proposed a new name for the party, calling it the "BJP Rishtedar Samiti," drawing a comparison between the BRS and the BJP government at the national level. Telangana elections are scheduled to be held later this year and Congress is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.