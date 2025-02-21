Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

The Yogi government's budget includes significant investments in Bundelkhand, including the Bundelkhand-Rewa Expressway, solar power projects in Jalaun and Jhansi, and airport development in Lalitpur. Funds are also allocated for the Defense Industrial Corridor and tourism in Chitrakoot.

The Yogi government has made several key announcements for Bundelkhand in the state budget. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that the construction of the Bundelkhand-Rewa Expressway is proposed, with an initial allocation of Rs50 crore.

Additionally, Rs 461 crore has been allocated for the Defense Industrial Corridor project along with the Bundelkhand Expressway. The total estimated investment in this project is approximately Rs 9,500 crore.

To strengthen the region’s energy sector, a 500 MW solar power project is proposed in Jalaun district as a joint venture between the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Generation Corporation Limited and Coal India Limited, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore. A budget provision of Rs 150 crore has been made for this initiative.

Similarly, NTPC Green Energy Limited, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Generation Corporation Limited, plans to establish a 200 MW solar power plant in Tehsil Garautha, Jhansi district. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, has been allocated Rs 80 crore in the Budget.

In a major investment push, the government has decided to develop the airstrip in Lalitpur into a full-fledged airport. Additionally, Rs 425 crore has been allocated to address disparities and backwardness in Bundelkhand’s districts. To boost tourism, a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for the development of infrastructure facilities in the Chitrakoot region.

A new scheme has also been proposed for the construction of the Chief Minister Shramik Mahila Hostel in Jhansi, aimed at supporting working women.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that funds have been allocated in the budget to connect the Ganga Expressway with the Bundelkhand Expressway.

He also announced provisions for the construction of hostels for working women in seven districts—Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra. Additionally, a separate allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for tourism development in Chitrakoot.

