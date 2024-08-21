Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

The CBI raid, which began on August 19, was focused on allegations of corruption connected to Singh's role at the post office. During the raid, Singh was questioned by CBI officials, who were investigating claims of misconduct and corruption within the office.

Superintendent of the Bulandshahr main post office in Uttar Pradesh TP Singh allegedly took his own life early on Wednesday (August 21) after a lengthy Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid. Singh reportedly shot himself around 5 AM IST, following a 10-hour search conducted by the CBI as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving him.

The CBI raid, which began on August 19, was focused on allegations of corruption connected to Singh's role at the post office. During the raid, Singh was questioned by CBI officials, who were investigating claims of misconduct and corruption within the office.

Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

A suicide note found at the scene reportedly indicated that Singh was under intense pressure from employees related to the case. "Some employees were pressuring me to do wrong things, so I am committing suicide," the note said. This message suggests that Singh felt overwhelmed and coerced by colleagues involved in the corruption allegations.

One-year-old bites snake to death in Bihar's Gaya, leaves doctors and family stunned

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Singh's death. Preliminary reports suggest that the stress and tension from the CBI probe may have contributed to his decision. The local police are examining the situation and will likely include the findings of the CBI's ongoing investigation into their assessment of the case.

Latest Videos