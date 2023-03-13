Budget session to resume today, Opposition to corner Modi govt on THESE issues

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that they want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

The second leg of the Budget session is all set to commence today (March 13) with the Centre asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that they want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar sought views of leaders of various political parties on ways to curb disruptions in the House at a meeting held on Sunday. Opposition members raised the issue of alleged misuse of central agencies against non-BJP governments and the move to appoint Dhankhar's personal staff on parliamentary committees.

On Monday, the opposition parties met to evolve their strategy in both Houses of Parliament after protests by them on the Hindenburg-Adani issue overshadowed most of the first half of the Budget session.

Congress leader K Suresh maintained that his party would continue to demand answers from the government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue as it has been keeping a studied silence. The principal opposition party has been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

The recent raids by the CBI and the ED against their leaders, some of whom were questioned and even arrested in various cases, are another problem that the opposition parties are likely to vocally bring up. They have accused the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target leaders of the BJP's rival parties.

The Budget session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6. Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the Union Budget for different ministries.