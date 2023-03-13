Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget session to resume today, Opposition to corner Modi govt on THESE issues

    Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that they want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

    Budget session to resume today, Opposition to corner Modi govt on THESE issues AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    The second leg of the Budget session is all set to commence today (March 13) with the Centre asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group.

    Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that they want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

    Also read: Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept

    Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar sought views of leaders of various political parties on ways to curb disruptions in the House at a meeting held on Sunday. Opposition members raised the issue of alleged misuse of central agencies against non-BJP governments and the move to appoint Dhankhar's personal staff on parliamentary committees.

    On Monday, the opposition parties met to evolve their strategy in both Houses of Parliament after protests by them on the Hindenburg-Adani issue overshadowed most of the first half of the Budget session.

    Congress leader K Suresh maintained that his party would continue to demand answers from the government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue as it has been keeping a studied silence. The principal opposition party has been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

    Also read: Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    The recent raids by the CBI and the ED against their leaders, some of whom were questioned and even arrested in various cases, are another problem that the opposition parties are likely to vocally bring up. They have accused the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target leaders of the BJP's rival parties.

    The Budget session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6. Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the Union Budget for different ministries.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 17

    From the India Gate: Trash to cash, Rajasthan police 'waist' strategy and more

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report AJR

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report

    Madhya Pradesh govt raises wage amount for jail inmates; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh govt raises wage amount for jail inmates; check details

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept AJR

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City: mental strength and togetherness - Simon Grayson on BFC reaching final by beating MCFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We took a lot of mental strength and togetherness' - Simon Grayson on BFC reaching final

    Oscars 2023: Here's how fans react when Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' RBA

    Oscars 2023: Here's how fans react when Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' (WATCH)

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 17

    From the India Gate: Trash to cash, Rajasthan police 'waist' strategy and more

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli is a class player; did not give us a chance - Alex Carey-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Virat Kohli is a class player; didn't give us a chance' - Alex Carey

    Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor vma

    Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon