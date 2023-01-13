Budget Session 2023 dates announced: Sessions to be held with 27 sittings; check details

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus will be on the discussion of the demands for grants for various ministries as well as the Union government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget will be passed during this part of the session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday (January 13) announced the dates for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The Union minister said that the session will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 6. 27 sittings will be spread over 66 days with a usual recess in between.

The session will begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. It can be seen that this session will be President Murmu's first address to both Houses of Parliament since her elevation to the top post in August last year.

In a tweet, Pralhad Joshi said, "Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items."

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments," he added.

The two Houses debate the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in great detail during the first half of the budget session, which is followed by a debate on the Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the debate on the Union budget.

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus will be on the discussion of the demands for grants for various ministries as well as the Union government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget will be passed during this part of the session.