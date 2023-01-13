Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Threatened, harassed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Delhi LG

    The letter further claimed that he was offered "(the) post of selling seats for assembly election in Karnataka this year and also sand-mining contracts in Punjab" in lieu of withdrawing all statements given against them to "the high-powered committee and media".

    Threatened harassed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to LG AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case has once again slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in his latest letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. In his latest letter to the LG, Sukesh alleged that he was "severely threatened and harassed" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

    Even as the Delhi CM dismissed these accusations in the past as politically motivated, Sukesh has not relented his attacks on the AAP chief and his colleagues from behind the bars.

    Also read: On Delhi Governor's 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit...'

    The letter, which has now been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor via his lawyer, Sukesh said, "Last week, Mr Satyender Jain gave me a final opportunity to accept their demands and to hand over all evidences against them in my possession to him, and this message was given by him through the Jail-14 Superintendent Mr. Rajkumar on the new year’s eve i.e 31st afternoon."

    The letter further claimed that he was offered "(the) post of selling seats for assembly election in Karnataka this year and also sand-mining contracts in Punjab" in lieu of withdrawing all statements given against them to "the high-powered committee and media".

    Sukesh further stepped up the claims mentioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the letter and said he was given a 48-hour-deadline to respond.

    Also read: Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

    "He further warned that if I don't agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours' time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," the letter reads.

    In June last year, Satyendar Jain was arrested in a money laundering and the AAP had alleged the BJP's conspiracy behind the arrest. He has not been able to secure bail in all these months but his videos of Tihar Jail and claims by Sukesh have given fodded to the BJP to attack the AAP.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details AJR

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

    Delhi On Governors 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit be stopped...' - adt

    On Delhi Governor's 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit...'

    Nagaland NPAC calls for 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14; check details - adt

    NPAC calls for 6-hour Nagaland bandh on January 14; check details

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details -- adt

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details

    Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, ISRO satellite images reveal - adt

    Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, ISRO satellite images reveal

    Recent Stories

    football Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr Ronaldo vs PSG Messi in Saudi Arabia Date Time Venue Tickets Where to watch in India live streaming snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    BTS Jimin, Taeyang starrer collab VIBE is out, fans hail, 'That's a bop' vma

    BTS Jimin, Taeyang starrer collab VIBE is out, fans hail, 'That's a bop'

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details AJR

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

    Delhi On Governors 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit be stopped...' - adt

    On Delhi Governor's 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit...'

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon