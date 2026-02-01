Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the upcoming Budget a step towards 'Viksit Bharat', while Congress's Pramod Tiwari questioned if it would only favour poll-bound states, raising concerns about the economy, farmers, and SMEs.

Budget a Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat': Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday termed the Union Budget 2026-27 a step towards making India a "Viksit Bharat." Finance Minister Nirmala is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament today. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Shekhawat said, "Have faith. The goal with which the Government has been working for the last 11 years is to make a Viksit Bharat. All Budgets have been steps towards that goal. This Budget too will be another step towards making India a Viksit Bharat."

Congress Questions Intent, Alleges Poor Economy

However, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asked whether the Union Budget 2026-27 will favour only poll-bound states. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader raised several questions ahead ofthe Budget presentation, alleging a "poor economic condition" of the nation. "Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget for the ninth time today. Will she provide relief for small and medium-scale industries? Will she do anything for the farmer? Will changes be made to the income-tax slab? Our country's economic condition is very poor today; investors are not coming to India. Will they take care of investment, or will the budget only favour poll-bound states?" Tiwari asked.

Budget Presentation and Key Details

Five States and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam, are set to hold elections in 2026. FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

According to the List of Business, the Lower House will meet at 11 am. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.

Key Documents to be Tabled

The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-Economic Framework Statement.

The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.

Rs 54.1 Lakh Crore Budget Expected

She is expected to present a Rs 54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY 2026-27, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.9 per cent, according to a report by Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited. The report highlighted that the size of the Union Budget, measured by Total Expenditure (TE) as a percentage of GDP, is the clearest indicator of the government's fiscal intent.

Budget Session Timeline

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)