Ahead of Budget 2026, Karnataka Minister HK Patil questioned fund allocation 'injustices' to South India. Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully sought special status for the state, highlighting unfulfilled central government promises and rising fuel prices.

Karnataka Minister Flags 'Injustice' to South, Urges Federalism Boost

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil emphasised the need for the budget to strengthen India's federal structure and promote cooperative federalism. Patil urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to instil confidence in the federal bodies and ensure the Centre addresses all aspects. He questioned how the budget would address the alleged injustices done to South India, particularly Karnataka, regarding the allocation of funds. He pointed out that Karnataka contributes significantly to the Government of India's kitty but receives less than 15% of the funds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While speaking to ANI, Patil said, "What is important is how this budget is going to make people confident in the federal structure and how cooperative federalism will really work in India. We have heard a lot of things in the six months about the injustice being done to South India, particularly Karnataka. The money that was assured has not been given; the proper allocation has not been made... How can Karnataka get less than 15% out of what we contribute to the Government of India's kitty? How is this going to be answered by Nirmala Sitharaman? Ultimately, they will have to instil confidence in the federal bodies that they are taking care of all aspects... This is something that the Government of India should take very seriously."

Criticism of MGNREGA Replacement

The Minister also criticised the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "This VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin) law should be disbanded. MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) should be re-established to help rural areas flourish in the future," he added.

Rajasthan LoP Demands Special Status, Slams Unfulfilled Promises

Earlier, the leader of the Opposition at the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, on Saturday expressed disappointment and scepticism over the upcoming Union Budget 2026, stating that the government's promises fail. While speaking to ANI, Jully emphasised the need for the central government to grant Rajasthan special state status, citing the state's unique geographical conditions that pose significant challenges to implementing development schemes. He also highlighted concerns, including the disparity in diesel and petrol prices across states.

The Congress leader also pointed out the government's failure to fulfil promises, such as setting up a train coach manufacturing factory and completing the refinery project on time. He urged the government to prioritise employment opportunities for the youth, social security, and tax relief for the common people in the upcoming budget. "We always have expectations from their budget, but nothing ever happens. Diesel and petrol prices are different in every state, whereas they should be the same everywhere - they are just making empty promises. Rajasthan should be granted special state status. Its geographical conditions are unique, and the people face many difficulties, which increases the cost of implementing development schemes. But the Indian government provides no assistance. A train coach manufacturing factory was supposed to come here, and the refinery should have been completed on time. This budget should address employment for the youth, social security, and the common complaint of the people here - that they should receive tax relief, " Jully told ANI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1 (Sunday). (ANI)