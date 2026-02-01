Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the opposition over Budget 2026, calling it a 'Reform Express' for 'Viksit Bharat'. He said the budget focuses on the common man, growth, and development, while the opposition is only playing politics.

Rijiju Defends Budget, Slams Opposition

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of playing politics over the Union Budget 2026 speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that the speech of the Finance Minister was focused on the interests of the common man and devleopment of the country. "This Budget represents 'Reform Express' for 'Viksit Bharat'. I am very satisfied with the Budget. All these announcements are for the common man in the country. What can be done if the Opposition doesn't think of itself as the common people? Will the infrastructure developed won't be used by the Opposition? Are they not Indians, that they are not happy? If they critize this Budget, it is only because of politics. The focus in this budget was on growth and development," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Budget Inspired by Three 'Kartavyas'

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan and is inspired by three 'Kartavyas' (duties). As per the Ministry, first 'kartavya' is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics, second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity while the hird kartavya, aligned with vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

Key Budget Estimates and Figures

The non-debt receipts and the total expenditure are estimated as Rs 36.5 lakh crore and Rs 53.5 lakh crore, respectively. The Centre's net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, and the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts are Rs 34 lakh crore, of which the Centre's net tax receipts are Rs 26.7 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 11 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with the BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in RE 2025-26. (ANI)