Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to raise awareness of its 'pro-people' measures that will be announced in the upcoming Union Budget, said party leaders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The campaign, which will begin on the day the budget is presented in Parliament and conclude on February 12, will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, they added.

BJP President JP Nadda has created a task force of nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and the heads of the party's farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences, or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts across the country, they explained.

As part of the campaign, chief ministers from all BJP-ruled states will hold press conferences on Wednesday, a day after the Union Budget is presented in Parliament, said party leaders. Also, in states where the party is not in power, BJP unit heads and leaders of the opposition in the assembly will hold press conferences.

Ministers from the Narendra Modi government will hold press conferences in 50 major cities to highlight the 'pro-people' measures announced in the Union Budget. On Monday, a task force formed for meeting at the BJP headquarters to finalise programmes and decide on the blueprint of the BJP campaign on the Union Budget.

This Union Budget will be the last full-fledged budget of Modi's second term, as general elections will be held in 2024. Therefore, the ruling BJP at the Centre wishes to make the most of this campaign.

Previously, the BJP held nationwide public awareness campaigns to inform people about the various reforms and initiatives announced by the Modi government in its Union Budgets.

(With inputs from PTI)

