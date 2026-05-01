Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, urging citizens to follow Lord Buddha's path of peace, compassion, and non-violence for the welfare of humanity.

Leaders Extend Buddha Purnima Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, asserting that the occasion inspires to walk on path of peace, compassion, and goodwill. In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister urged to reaffirm the resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. On this sacred day that inspires us to walk the path of peace, compassion, and goodwill, let us reaffirm our resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha," PM Modi said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Apart from PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu said that the teachings of Lord Buddha in today's challenging world would inspire to tread the path of peace, tolerance and mutual humanity. "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha's advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity. In today's world which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony. On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society," President Murmu said in a post on 'X'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, saying that the invaluable wisdom of Lord Buddha will continue to illuminate human civilisation. "Heartfelt greetings of Buddha Purnima to all fellow citizens of the country. The life of Lord Buddha inspires us to continuously strive for the welfare of humanity while treading the path of truth, non-violence, and compassion. His invaluable wisdom will continue to illuminate human civilisation for ages to come," the 'X' post from Shah said.

Devotees Celebrate Across the Country

Meanwhile, the devotees also gathered in large numbers to take dip in River Ganga at Har ki Paidi in Haridwar on Buddha Purnima. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. (ANI)