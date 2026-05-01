Devotees celebrated Buddha Jayanti with devotion at Benuban Buddhist Vihara in Agartala. The event included prayers and sermons on peace and compassion. The Dalai Lama also extended greetings, highlighting the relevance of Buddha's teachings.

Buddha Jayanti Celebrations in Agartala

Devotes celebrated the Buddha Jayanti with great devotion and spiritual fervour on Friday at Benuban Buddhist Vihara in Agartala. The auspicious occasion, marking the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees, monks, and members of the Buddhist community. Special prayers, religious rituals, and sermons were organised at the vihara to spread the message of peace, compassion, and harmony preached by Lord Buddha. Devotees offered prayers and floral tributes, while monks highlighted the significance of Buddha's teachings in today's world.

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The entire premises of the vihara were filled with a serene and spiritual atmosphere as people gathered to seek blessings and celebrate the sacred day. The celebration also emphasised the importance of unity, non-violence, and humanity, reflecting the timeless values of Buddhism. Local dignitaries and members of the public joined the event, making the Buddha Jayanti celebration a grand and meaningful occasion in the city.

Dalai Lama's Buddha Purnima Message

Earlier in the day, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, also extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Lord Buddha. In his message, the Dalai Lama said the teachings of Buddha remain deeply relevant even in modern times and can guide people towards compassion and peace.

"On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima -- Vesak -- which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family," the Dalai Lama said in his statement. The leader added, "This sacred day reminds us of the light that Shakyamuni Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. Though the world has transformed beyond recognition since then, his teachings remain relevant today. His profound insight into dependent arising, and his call to harm no one and to help all beings, remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times." The Dalai Lama also encouraged followers to practice Buddhism through reflection and understanding. (ANI)