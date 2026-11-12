A murder suspect carrying a Rs 50,000 reward was arrested in a Budaun police encounter on Thursday. The accused, Mohammad Waris, was wounded, and a police constable also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire following a recent knife attack.

Budaun Police Encounter Details

A murder suspect carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was apprehended following a police encounter in Budaun district, police said. The accused, identified as Mohammad Waris, sustained gunshot wounds to his leg during the encounter around 5:00 AM, while a police constable was also injured in the firing.

Background of the Murder Case

Budaun SSP Ankita Sharma noted that the case stems from a brutal knife attack that occurred on November 7 within the jurisdiction of the Dataganj police station. Two individuals had assaulted two victims with knives, leaving one dead on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries and remains under medical treatment.

"On 7 November, an incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dataganj police station, in which two individuals attacked two others with knives. One victim died on the spot, while the other is currently undergoing treatment," she said.

Arrest Operations and Police Action

SSP Sharma added that while one accused has been put behind bars, police teams conducted continuous raids for five days to trace the second suspect. Bareilly Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Waris' arrest.

"One of the accused had already been sent to jail. Our teams had been conducting continuous raids for the past five days to apprehend the second accused, identified as Mohammad Waris. The DIG of Bareilly had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest," she said.

She said that the accused was spotted on the Khakrala Road early Thursday morning. When the police tried to pursue him, he opened fire at the officials. In retaliatory action, he was wounded in the leg. A police constable also sustained injuries duirng the encounter.

"At 5:00 am today, the individual was spotted on Khakrala Road. When pursued, he opened fire on our team. During the ensuing encounter, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, and one of our constables was also injured," she said.