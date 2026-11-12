Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad alleges 30% ethanol blending in petrol, criticizing the Centre for withholding test reports. The Union government dismisses the claims, asserting that all fuel samples meet prescribed quality standards.

Karnataka Minister Accuses Centre Over Ethanol Blending

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday attacked the Centre, alleging 30 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, stating that the central government has not provided a report on the 63 samples sent by the state. Addressing the media in Davanagere, Arshad asked if it was fair for oil companies supplying petrol to test the samples themselves.

The Karnataka Minister said, "The government did not conduct the ethanol test under the state government. It was done in a lab approved by the Central Government. The oil company supplied by the Centre conducted the petrol test. If they supply it themselves and submit the report, is that fair? In this case, they say that it is right. The Central Government has made a policy of 20 per cent ethanol blend. Why is it now being mixed with 30 per cent? I myself had sent 63 samples from the state to the Centre for testing. The Centre has not given any report on it?"

Arshad Challenges Union Leadership

Arshad hit out at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's criticism of Congress and also demanded a response on the controversy from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Congress leader said, "So if the vehicle of the common man is damaged, who will bear the loss? We have raised this question as a responsible person. What good has the government done for the people? Union Minister Joshi has called us fools. Why is the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri, not speaking about this? Kumaraswamy admitted that there was a thought earlier that ethanol should be mixed at 30 per cent. Why did you mix 30 per cent ethanol without listening to any experts or informing the people? I have raised the question as a responsible person."

Union Government Rebuttal

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress of attempting to mislead the public over ethanol blending in petrol, calling it a “bogus movement led by a bogus leader, Rahul Gandhi”. Questioning the commercial logic of the claims, Joshi cited the prices of crude oil, petrol and ethanol, and said the initiative was aimed at supporting farmers and reducing India's dependence on imports. “At a time when crude oil is so expensive—with a base price of Rs 53 for petrol, while ethanol costs between Rs 57 and Rs 71 if derived from maize—there is simply no commercial logic to their claims. We took this initiative to support our farmers and to help the nation become self-reliant, rather than remaining dependent on imports,” he said.

The controversy erupted when Rizwan Arshad alleged up to 31.2 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in Karnataka. All 893 samples of E20 petrol drawn from public sector oil marketing companies across 27 States and Union Territories have conformed to prescribed quality standards, refuting claims of excessive ethanol blending, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Three state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, highlighted that ethanol blending is a controlled and automated process operating under statutory guidelines rather than manual interventions. However, the Karnataka government, led by DK Shivakumar, has stood by its findings, rejecting the joint statement by the OMCs. (ANI)