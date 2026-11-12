Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the restored Thammidikunta Lake, announcing the upcoming Musi River rejuvenation project to foster a lake-based economy and urban development, while praising actor Nagarjuna for his land contribution.

Telangana CM Inaugurates Restored Thammidikunta Lake

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the restored Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur and said Phase-I works of the Musi River rejuvenation project would begin soon, reiterating his government's commitment to restoring the city's water bodies and developing Hyderabad into a world-class city. The inauguration event was attended by party leaders and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, whom the Chief Minister appreciated for voluntarily handing over two acres of land to the government for the lake's restoration.

Vision for Hyderabad's Ecological Restoration

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said preserving nature and developing Hyderabad were central to his vision, adding that the government was undertaking the restoration of the city's lakes as part of this effort. "My vision is to preserve nature and develop Hyderabad into a world-class city. As part of this effort, we are restoring the city's lakes. Out of the 1,372 lakes that once existed in Hyderabad, nearly 50 per cent have disappeared due to various reasons. Encroachments have led to waterlogging in residential areas during heavy rains. I am determined to clean and rejuvenate the Musi River. Phase-I works of the Musi rejuvenation project will begin soon," he said.

Musi River Rejuvenation and Public Support

The Chief Minister also assured that communities affected by the Musi rejuvenation project would receive proper relief. Highlighting the impact of pollution in the river, he said it was causing hardships to people in Nalgonda district and stressed the need to revive it to ensure a clean and healthy environment. "We will ensure that affected communities under the Musi project receive proper relief. The pollution in the Musi River is causing hardships to people in Nalgonda district. We have decided to revive the river to ensure a clean and healthy environment. I appeal to everyone, irrespective of political affiliations, to support the government's initiative to rejuvenate the Musi," Revanth Reddy said.

Emphasising that the Musi was closely linked to Hyderabad's cultural identity and the lives of its people, he said the proposed initiative was not limited to beautification but aimed at the complete rejuvenation of the river. "The Musi River is deeply connected to the lives and culture of Hyderabad's people. Our project is not just about beautification but the complete rejuvenation of the river. We are committed to cleaning the entire river and ensuring that there are no encroachments," he said.

Lake Economy and Cultural Development

Speaking about the restoration of Thammidikunta Lake, Revanth Reddy said the water body, which had shrunk to just 14 acres, had now been expanded to 30 acres. He also acknowledged Nagarjuna's contribution to the initiative. "Thammidi Kunta Lake, which had shrunk to just 14 acres, has now been expanded to 30 acres. I appreciate actor Nagarjuna for voluntarily handing over two acres of land to the government. The revived lake will become a major tourism destination. We will develop a lake economy and shift the focus from Shilparamam to this lake. We will also develop the lake premises as a cultural centre, plant a Jamun tree and organise Dussehra celebrations here," the Chief Minister said.

According to the Telangana CMO, the state government plans to develop the restored lake as a tourism destination and cultural centre, with the proposed initiatives aimed at creating a lake-based economy and expanding the area's cultural activities. The Chief Minister instructed HYDRAA officials and police to take necessary measures to ensure safety and security here. Let us develop a 'lake economy' here. A 'Jammi' tree will be planted within the lake premises, and it will be a venue for Dussehra celebrations reflecting our culture. (ANI)

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