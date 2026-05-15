A 23-year-old BTech student from Aligarh was found dead in his Gorakhpur hostel room. He left behind a note apologising to his parents for not living up to expectations. Police registered the case as unnatural death and informed the family.

A 23-year-old BTech student from Aligarh ended his life inside his hostel room in Gorakhpur’s Ramgarhtal area on Thursday. The third-year student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University was residing alone at a private boys’ hostel in Indiranagar locality under Ramgarhtal police station limits.

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Police said the student did not step out of his room in the morning, prompting the hostel warden to contact him. When there was no response, Ramgarhtal police were informed. Officers broke open the door and found the body hanging from the ceiling.

Emotional Note Recovered

A forensic team examined the scene before the body was sent for post-mortem. Police recovered a one-page suicide note in which the student wrote that he could neither become a good son nor a good student. He apologised to his parents, saying he could not live up to their expectations, and expressed hope of returning as their son in the next birth to fulfil their dreams.

Ramgarhtal SHO Atul Srivastava confirmed that the student’s family in Aligarh had been informed about the incident.

The case has been registered as an unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.