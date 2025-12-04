The BSF held a motorcycle rally in Tripura to mark its Diamond Jubilee, aiming to raise awareness and motivate youth. The event was part of wider celebrations where CM Manik Saha and DGP Anurag lauded the BSF's role in securing the border.

BSF Motorcycle Rally Marks Diamond Jubilee in Tripura

The Border Security Force organised a motorcycle rally on Wednesday as part of the Diamond Jubilee BSF Day celebrations, with 55 bikers participating in the event, a release said. The rally was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the population of Tripura about BSF , its role & glorious past and to motivate youths to join BSF & other Uniformed Forces .

The rally was flagged off by Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG BSF Tripura Frontier at 0700hrs from BSF camp Salbagan and flagged in by Anurag, Diector General of Police (DGP), Tripura by 0815 hrs at Sector Headquarters BSF, Gokul Nagar location. It was flagged off at 7 am from the BSF Camp in Salbagan by Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG, BSF Tripura Frontier, and culminated at the Sector Headquarters, BSF Gokulnagar, where it was received by Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag at 8:15 am. Extending wishes to BSF personnel on BSF Raising Day, the DGP praised the force for its dedicated efforts in combating trans-border smuggling and drug trafficking. The initiative showcased the BSF's commitment to fostering unity, strengthening community engagement, and highlighting the force's legacy in safeguarding the nation.

Raising Day Celebrations and Tributes

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier observed its Diamond Jubilee and Raising Day at the BSF Headquarters in the Salbagan area of Agartala.Inspector General Aloke Kumar Chakraborty paid heartfelt tributes to personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since the force's establishment in 1965.

Speaking to ANI, IG Chakraborty said the day held deep emotional and historical significance for the BSF, which he described as the youngest among India's armed forces. "Today is an auspicious day for us... BSF is the youngest force of India and we are celebrating its legendary the creation of a heroic saga. We are thankful to the Tripura CM for attending this program," he said on Monday.

The event saw the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who attended despite prior commitments, a gesture the BSF leadership termed as encouraging and symbolic of the state's continued support to the border guarding force. The CM paid tributes to the martyrs, honoured veterans of the 1971 War and the families of fallen Seema Praharis, and lauded the BSF's efforts in maintaining peace along the India-Bangladesh border while releasing the Frontier's annual magazine, Gajraj.

Border Security Achievements and Operations

The BSF Tripura Frontier is responsible for securing a sensitive and porous stretch of the India-Bangladesh border, where the force has played a critical role in curbing cross-border crimes, illegal infiltration, and smuggling. Since its inception in 1965, the BSF has upheld its motto "Jeevan Paryant Kartavya" through steadfast service and professionalism.

In 2025, the Tripura Frontier intensified border vigilance, rescuing 1,830 cattle and seizing significant quantities of contraband, including Phensedyl, ganja, Yaba tablets, gold, sugar, and arms, along with Bangladeshi currency and miscellaneous items worth over Rs 51 crore. The force also apprehended 57 Rohingya illegal migrants, 628 Bangladeshi nationals and 280 Indian nationals . Enhanced synergy between the BSF, Tripura Police and various agencies led to effective joint operations and the destruction of more than 31 lakh illegally cultivated ganja saplings across 452 acres.

Civic Action and Community Engagement

The Frontier carried out extensive civic engagement initiatives, including medical and blood donation camps, skill development and pre-recruitment training, cultural programmes, and 781 village coordination meetings, alongside awareness and career guidance drives to support border communities.

Promoting National Unity

Efforts to promote national unity included band displays, weapon exhibitions, motorcycle rallies, school border visits, unity runs, sports events, tree plantations, International Yoga Day sessions and Swachhta Abhiyans across sectors and Border Outposts.

Bilateral Coordination with Bangladesh

Regular border meetings with Border Guard Bangladesh helped address bilateral issues and strengthen cross-border coordination.

Reaffirming its commitment, the BSF Tripura Frontier said that it remains dedicated to safeguarding Tripura's international border and advancing the state's welfare and security. (ANI)