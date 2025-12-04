Shillong hosted the first Regional AI Impact Conference, organised by the IndiaAI Mission and MeitY. The event, focusing on AI for citizen empowerment, is a precursor to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 and saw key state initiatives unveiled.

Inaugural AI Conference in Shillong

The IndiaAI Mission and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Information Technology & Communications Department, Government of Meghalaya, and IIM Shillong, organised the first Regional AI Impact Conference 2025 in Shillong on Wednesday.

Held on the theme "Artificial Intelligence for Citizen Empowerment: Smarter Governance, Better Lives", the conference saw participation from over 700 delegates representing diverse sectors, underscoring Meghalaya's growing prominence as a digital innovation hub in the North East. The event serves as a precursor to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15-20, 2026, and is part of a national series of seven regional conferences being conducted across the country.

Union Minister's Vision for a Democratized AI

Joining virtually for the keynote address, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "Just as electricity transformed modern life, AI is set to become indispensable for India's progress. Our mission is to democratize AI so that every citizen can access its benefits. With over 38,000 GPUs in common compute facilities and plans to train one million people in AI skills, we are ensuring that technology empowers every corner of the country."

Meghalaya's AI Roadmap and New Initiatives

Chief Guest and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the conference would shape the future of technology, knowledge, data-driven governance and entrepreneurship. "We are investing in IT Parks and using AI to take Meghalaya ahead--whether in predicting weather patterns for farmers, tracking pregnant mothers, or mapping springs. This conference should be a game-changer in creating opportunities and collaborations for our entrepreneurs and technology leaders," he said. Sangma also unveiled three initiatives: the BHASHINI Hackathon for Khasi and Garo language model training; MeghDEE for co-creating digital innovation with students, startups and government departments; and the DRISHTI-NE Hackathon for youth interested in AI innovation.

Strategic Partnerships for AI Development

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Information Technology & Communication Department, Government of Meghalaya, and the IndiaAI Mission was signed for the establishment of two Data & AI Labs in the state. Another MoU was signed between the department and MATH T-Hub for setting up a Satellite Incubation Centre in Shillong.

Prioritizing the North East through Technology

Addressing the gathering, Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, MeitY, said, "Meghalaya hosting the first of these regional summits reflects the Government of India's strong priority for the North East under the Act East Policy. This conference will boost the state's IT initiatives and its efforts to use responsible AI for smarter governance and greater citizen benefit."

The conference highlighted Meghalaya's adoption of AI for climate resilience, inclusive development and enhanced governance, setting the foundation for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)