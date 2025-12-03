The Indian Navy held a spectacular 'Operational Demonstration' at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing its combat capabilities. President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the event, which featured over 20 ships and submarines.

The Indian Navy displayed its operational prowess and maritime capabilities through a spectacular 'Operational Demonstration' at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. The mega event brought alive the Navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

President Droupadi Murmu was hosted by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. Upon arrival, a 150-man ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Guest. Amongst various dignitaries, the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, witnessed the event along with other senior Central and State Government officials, military dignitaries, and the local populace.

Demonstration Highlights and Culmination

The Op Demo featured a thrilling display of coordinated manoeuvres by frontline platforms symbolising the Navy's ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum. More than twenty Naval ships and submarines, including the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with a formidable array of air assets and elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) presented a spectacular display of Naval strength and operational excellence.

Additionally, the hornpipe dance by the Sea Cadet Corps, the cultural performance, and the continuity drill by naval personnel undertaking fast-sequenced drills also enthralled the spectators.

The event culminated with a Beating Retreat by the Indian Naval band and a traditional sunset ceremony with the illumination of naval ships.

Historical Significance of Navy Day

Navy Day marks an important day in the annals of Indian history, commemorating the Indian Navy's defining role in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 war. Over the decades, the Indian Navy has grown from strength to strength and has stood firm and resilient, continuously evolving to meet the emerging challenges to the country's maritime interests.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: A Builder's Navy

Building on this legacy, under the guiding vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Navy is moving towards rapid modernisation of its force and has fully transformed from a buyer's navy to a builder's navy.

Op Demo 2025 underscored the Navy's maritime excellence and its steadfast role as a reliable force that inspires confidence, builds partnerships, and upholds collective security in the oceans; a role that aligns with India's commitment to a free, open, and rule-based maritime order, anchored in the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)