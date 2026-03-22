BSF constable Jaswinder Singh died during NCB questioning in Amritsar. Police cited health deterioration, but his family alleges he was beaten to death by the Narcotics team, sparking a protest and demands for an impartial investigation.

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Jaswinder Singh, died after his health deteriorated during questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Amritsar, Punjab, police said on Sunday. On this matter, Station House Officer (SHO), Maqboolpura Police Station, Jagjit Singh said, "He was brought in for questioning in connection with a case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. According to them, his health suddenly deteriorated during the interrogation, leading to his death."

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Family Alleges Assault, Demands Justice

The family of the deceased has alleged assault by the Narcotics Team and created a ruckus outside the post-mortem house. According to reports, the BSF jawan, a resident of Jammu, had been taken into custody by a Narcotics team and brought to Amritsar for questioning. He passed away during the interrogation session.

Family members of the deceased arrived at the post-mortem house in Amritsar, where they levelled serious allegations against the Narcotics team while speaking to the media. The deceased's mother, Gurmeet Kaur, stated that her son, Jaswinder Singh, was beaten to death. She alleged that he was brutally thrashed with belts and shoes, resulting in his demise.

"My son's name was Jaswinder Singh. He was a constable in the BSF. He had come home on leave. He was supposed to return on the 3rd or 4th, but on the 3rd, the Narcotics department from Jammu picked him up. On the night of the 20th, we received a phone call saying your son had died and that we should come and take his body," Kaur told ANI.

"My first demand is for justice. Before the post-mortem, our demands should be met. My daughter-in-law and my son deserve justice. Those responsible should be hanged. This is my only demand," Kaur added.

The family asserts that this was not a natural death, but rather the direct result of the beating inflicted by the Narcotics team, and they demand an impartial investigation into the matter.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, a police official stated that the NCB was conducting an investigation. Due to his poor health, he passed away. The police maintain that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the inquiry. (ANI)