Texas: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao celebrated the Telangana Formation Day and the silver jubilee of the party with NRIs at the Dr Pepper Arena in Dallas in Texas, USA. Sharing an X post, KTR said, “A large number of Telangana NRIs, party leaders, MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs, and public representatives participated.” Addressing the event, Rao said, "June 2nd, a 60-year dream comes true! The day when decades of ambitions, hopes, aspirations, dreams came true!"



He added that it is Telangana's style to make the impossible possible and that the state has made many things possible that were thought to be impossible. "Telangana has emerged as a leading state in no time, surpassing the big states that have been established for decades," KTR said. The Telangana MLA, during his speech, lauded the Indian Armed Forces for avenging the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam.



He added, "Our Slogan is 'Jai Telangana', but when we are outside the state, we are Telugus, and when we are out of the country, we are all proud Indians."

Earlier, KT Rama Rao was in London, where he participated in India Week 2025, an international forum organised by Bridge India. He delivered the keynote address on Friday, highlighting Telangana's governance model during the nine-year BRS tenure, focusing on innovation-driven development and inclusive growth.

He also informed that the theme of his talk at the India Week Conference was 'Why Telangana Matters'.



Meanwhile, BRS MLC and Rao's sister K Kavitha celebrated by hoisting the national flag and Telangana Jagruthi's flag at the newly inaugurated Telangana Jagruthi Office. Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day. The state was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority.