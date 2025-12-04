Tripura MP and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb has strongly urged the Union government in Parliament to declare Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport an international airport, citing its importance as a key gateway to the northeastern region.

Raising the issue before the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Deb said MBB Airport serves as a key entry point for passengers travelling to the northeastern region.

Airport's Readiness for International Status

Citing available data, the former Tripura chief minister said the airport has the infrastructure to handle 1,000 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, with 20 check-in counters, four passenger boarding bridges, and an annual passenger capacity of 30 lakh.

He informed the Lok Sabha that the Tripura Government has already paid ₹18.85 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to facilitate the commencement of international flight operations.

He also noted that the Union Home Ministry had earlier directed the State Government to deploy 25 police personnel for immigration counters--an arrangement that has since been completed.

The Tripura West MP added that the airport is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) and ground lighting, and that it was approved as a Border Security Checkpost on January 4, 2023.

Final Plea for Official Declaration

Stating that all required formalities have been completed, he urged the Centre to expedite the official declaration of MBB Airport as an international airport.

Stating that all required formalities have been completed, he urged the Centre to expedite the official declaration of MBB Airport as an international airport.