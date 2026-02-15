BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accused BJP and Congress of colluding to exploit Singareni. He announced BRS's support for CPI in Kothagudem to protect workers' interests and vowed to continue the fight, regardless of other alliances.

BRS Vows to Fight Singareni Exploitation

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that their goal is to prevent the ongoing exploitation in Singareni. Keeping the interests of Singareni workers in mind, BRS announced its support for CPI in Kothagudem.

BRS Working President KTR alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are acting in collusion to exploit Singareni, functioning in a manner that directly harms the organisation.

Speaking to the media, he stated that since the CPI and Congress are already in an alliance, sharing the Kothagudem Mayor's post comes as no surprise. However, he questioned why the CPI-affiliated AITUC agreed to this alliance, noting that he could not comment on the specific pressures that may have influenced the decision.

KTR made it clear that regardless of whether other parties join hands, the BRS will continue to fight for Singareni's interests and the rights of its workers, as it has in the past.

KTR Alleges Unlawful Activities by Congress

He further stated that nearly 34 locations in the state are currently facing hung situations, alleging that Congress leaders are engaging in unlawful activities in these areas. He claimed that corporators and councillors are being abducted or lured with inducements, and that police, as well as local rowdies, are being sent door-to-door to exert pressure.

Celebrating Tribal Heritage and Welfare

KTR expressed his happiness over the grand celebration of the 287th birth anniversary of Sevalal Maharaj at Telangana Bhavan. The Bhog Bhandar program was attended by several leaders, which included former Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Anil Jadhav, Bhukya Johnson Rathod, Valya Naik, Ramachandru Naik, Rambhal, Gandhi Naik, Karate Raju, and Srinivas Goud.

BRS Government's Achievements for Tribals

Highlighting the BRS government's achievements, KTR stated that KCR is the leader who turned the slogan "Our rule in our tandas" into a reality, upholding the self-respect of tribal communities.

He explained that by prioritising tribal gudems, Koya gudems, and Lambada tandas, 3,146 new Gram Panchayats were formed. This initiative created opportunities for thousands of tribal youth to serve as Sarpanches and ward members, with nearly 30,000 tribal ward members rising through this system.

He further noted that under the BRS government, land titles for approximately 450,000 acres of podu land were distributed on a single day, effectively protecting the land rights of tribal communities.