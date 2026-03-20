BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana Congress govt as 'hopeless' for failing to deliver its six guarantees. Leading a protest, he said the govt has no intention of fulfilling its promises and that people are waiting to kick them out.

BRS Slams 'Hopeless' Govt Over Poll Promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana government, alleging that it has failed to fulfil its poll promises, as party leaders staged a protest near Gunpark demanding implementation of the six guarantees on Friday. Speaking to ANI KTR said, "This is a hopeless government. I am saying this because the Congress govt had promised to deliver six guarantees, but this is the third budget now. Therefore, after seeing three budgets and there is only one more budget remaining, the last year's budget is an election budget. I am clear that the Congress has no intention of fulfilling its promises. Not a single promise has been kept by this government, and we don't believe that they will do anything differently in this budget as well."

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"There is only one more budget after this, after that, directly there's an election budget. So neither do we have hope, nor do the people of Telangana have hope. But one thing is for sure, people are waiting for when the election will come, when they have to kick them out. So we will keep fighting, keep asking questions on behalf of the people," he added.

BRS leaders gathered near Gunpark and raised slogans seeking action on the guarantees announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Attack on Govt in Assembly Session

This comes a day after KTR launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government during the Assembly budget session, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of lacking substance and failing to address key public commitments. KTR alleged that the Chief Minister's speech had "no content, no clarity, and no mention of the six guarantees," and was instead used for self-promotion.

'Govt Has No Compassion'

"This government has no compassion. Instead of appreciation, it deserves condemnation for making the Governor deliver blatant falsehoods," he said.

'Undignified' Conduct in Assembly

Criticising the conduct of the Assembly, KTR remarked that democratic values were "bulldozed," with the government denying the opposition an opportunity to respond. He further described the Chief Minister's tone as "undignified and unbecoming," demanding an unconditional apology or expunging of such remarks from official records. (ANI)