BJP National President Nitin Nabin began a two-day organisational visit to Lucknow, expressing reverence for UP's spiritual heritage. The visit, ahead of assembly polls, aims to strengthen the party and includes meetings with party workers and leaders.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, during his two-day organisational visit to Lucknow on Saturday, expressed his deep reverence for the cultural and spiritual heritage of the city, honouring the historic significance of the state. The leader addressed the warm welcome he encountered from the state leaders upon his arrival in the city.

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Speaking to ANI, Nitin Nabin expressed his deep connection to the region's spiritual heritage and reflected on the warm reception he received from state leaders. He said, "I bow before this sacred land of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. This is the land of Lord Ram, the city of Lord Shiv, the city of Lord Krishna. I bow before this land. I also remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is his area. People have warmly welcomed us...I thank them."

Grand Welcome and Strategic Significance

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, received BJP National President Nitin Nabin with a grand welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, marking the start of a crucial two-day organisational tour of the state. The visit is being seen as significant for strengthening the party organisation ahead of upcoming political developments, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

Packed Schedule to Energise Party Cadre

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary outlined the schedule of the BJP national president's visit and said he will interact with party functionaries, legislators and organisational workers."He will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the party office. In the evening, he will meet with MLAs and MPs... Separate programs have been scheduled. He will interact with party workers. His visit will infuse new energy into our workers," he said.

Earlier in the day, while talking to the reporters, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that BJP members are eager to host the leader and said, "All the BJP workers are looking forward..We all will adhere to his directives and advice."

Strengthening Strategy for Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is on a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh from July 4, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party leaders, office-bearers and public representatives, the tweet said.

During the visit, the BJP chief is set to hold organisational meetings and will interact with BJP public representatives, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and prominent personalities from different fields. The visit assumes significance in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next year and is aimed at sharpening the party's strategy while guiding the newly constituted state unit and strengthening the organisation.