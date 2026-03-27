A man in Barmer, Rajasthan, was filmed shaking his car at a petrol pump, claiming the technique helps fit an extra 5-7 litres of diesel. The video went viral amidst long queues caused by rumors of a diesel shortage. The man's bizarre 'jugaad' and confident explanation sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

A bizarre event occurred at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Barmer, Rajasthan, when a guy was captured on camera shaking his car in a long wait for diesel. He said that it was intended to put extra petrol in the tank. The event occurred as a journalist was reporting on the long lines at the pump. Curious by the man's unorthodox strategy, the journalist approached him and enquired.

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In the video, the journalist asks, “Aapko lagra hoga dekh kar ki ho raha hai abhi, ye kaunsa jugaad hai?” The man clarified: "Sunne mein aara hai ki kal diesel band ho raha hai (I heard that diesel will be unavailable tomorrow)."

When asked if that was why he was trying to fill as much as possible today, he confidently replied, “Bilkul, tank full kar dete hai bas (Absolutely, just fill the tank full)." The journalist then said, "Toh kya ye tarkib hai, jisse tank aur jyada full hota hai?" (So this is a way for increasing the tank's capacity?)," and the guy said, "5-7 litre ka farak padta hai (It makes a difference of 5-7 litres)."

A user posted the video on X (previously Twitter), stating, "A man shaking his car to settle the petrol (liquid), claiming it permits an additional 8 litres to be placed in the tank. If this is the level of comprehension, the average IQ is definitely lower than official estimates."

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Social Media Reacts

The video elicited mixed comments, with one person saying, "2026 and people still believe in this level of voodoo physics when the country runs out of oil. It's no surprise that the lineups are growing worse. When shaking the tank is your best technique, you know the IQ crisis has arrived."

“What's worse scarier is the CONFIDENCE. Without hesitation. Fully committed to the shaking. He's done this before. He will do it again,” added a user. Someone person said, "He's probably told other people."

"Shaking the rickshaw to accommodate an extra 8 litres? Genius. Next, he'll smack the TV to improve the signal and blow on the gas nozzle for 'additional power'. Another comment stated, "Voodoo physics ka baap (The master of voodoo physics)."