A viral video shows a young boy secretly eating a lollipop during his school's morning prayer, believing no one can see him because his eyes are closed. The humorous clip also captures another student's struggle with a loose belt, drawing amusing reactions from social media users for the child's innocence and confidence.

Many people recall their school morning prayers vividly. Long queues, closed eyelids, and peaceful moments that seemed never-ending. However, a new video of a little child at prayer time is making many happy for a totally different reason. While the rest of the pupils stood with their heads down, this small child was thinking about something else. With his eyes completely shut, he looked just like everyone else. But his hands and lips spoke the true tale.

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Instead of praying, he was eating a delicious lollipop. He continued to eat silently, believing that no one would notice. His confidence heightens the excitement of the occasion. He was confident that if his eyes were closed, no one could see him. What makes the video so funny is how hard he tries to cover it, even though the camera captures everything perfectly.

The video shows a school assembly taking place, with youngsters waiting in queue and quietly praying. Everyone was concentrated, except for one small child who wanted to chew his lollipop. He takes it slowly and carefully out of his pocket and begins eating it with his eyes closed, attempting to avoid being observed. He almost seems to believe that if he closes his eyes, no one would be able to see him. After completing the lollipop, the youngster calmly returns the stick to his pocket, folds his hands, and stays still as if nothing occurred, while someone captures everything on his phone.

There is more happening in the same clip. A student standing just behind him is dealing with his own problem. His belt has come loose and he is trying hard to fix it without getting attention, all while the prayer continues.

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The video posted on X (Formerly Twitter) came with the caption, “Folded hands, closed eyes, lollipop glow-up turning prayer into candy heaven."

How Did Social Media React?

A user responded to the post, writing, "He thinks we can't see him if he closes his eyes."

Another person said, "This is the equivalent of adults taking a smoke break when they are stressed. Leave him alone and don't punish him."

"Everybody is striving to discover God. This kid has a real God," one response said. Someone said: "What an educated child with proper civic sense, he put it in his pocket, an educated person would have thrown it there."

Another person said, “Let the child enjoy in peace.” Another added, "Jethalal in his childhood."

While the video has made many people happy, there is no information regarding where it was recorded. The specific school or location has not been confirmed.