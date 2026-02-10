BRO's Project Sampark brings relief to Rajouri's border areas by building vital bridges like the Jambhir Steel Bridge and Bhawani Sethu, ensuring all-weather connectivity, reducing travel time, and improving access to education and healthcare.

Ther is big Relief in store for the residents of the Border Areas of Qila Dharhal Tehsil, Rajouri district. The work being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Sampark is truly a lifeline for these border communities. Based on current progress, these projects are transforming the Border areas, Qila Dharhal.

Key Infrastructure Developments

Jambhir Steel Bridge, the 60- meter steel superstructure along the Balavenue-Lam-Dharal axis, is a game-changer. By providing all-weather connectivity, it eliminates the isolation many villages faced during the monsoon or heavy snow, linking them directly to the Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway.

Bhawani Sethu Bridge, recently completed and inaugurated, is a 60-meter PHC concrete bridge over the Bhawani Nala that has reduced travel distance from 30 km to just 11 km. It serves as a vital link between Bhawani, Nowshera, and Qila Dharhal.

Work is in full swing, with connectivity across border areas, ensuring that even if one route is blocked, the border population remains connected.

Direct Impact on the Community

Students who previously struggled with long treks or flooded crossings can now reach schools, colleges, and Universities safely and on time.

For patients in remote areas like Lam, Dharal, and Jhangar, every minute counts in healthcare. These bridges allow ambulances to reach district hospitals without delays, potentially saving lives during emergencies.

BRO projects have become a major source of local employment. By hiring local labour and vendors, the "job on doorstep" dream is becoming a reality, reducing the need for youth to migrate for daily wage work.

Strategic Advantages

These new routes provide "dead ground" protection, meaning civilian and military vehicles can move safely without being easily observed from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Local Perspective

Speaking to ANI, Vikas said, "The work is in progress, the upper work of the slab is completed, and almost all the work is finished. The bridge was essential, as during the rainy season, residents faced numerous tragedies and needed a safe way to travel. The bridge is 62 metres long. BRO has done a great job. Everything was checked by BRO, and they have done a good job. (ANI)