RSP leader NK Premachandran said broader opposition unity is the INDIA bloc's key focus following its meeting. He added the alliance will maintain coordination inside Parliament and also work to expand its mass base on the ground.

Following the INDIA bloc meeting held in the national capital on Monday, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and MP NK Premachandran stressed that "broader opposition unity" remains the alliance's key focus.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Premachandran said, "Broader opposition unity is the focal issue which we have discussed, and that will continue."

Parliamentary Coordination and Future Plans

Premachandran also underlined the alliance's efforts to maintain coordination inside Parliament. "We are having a unified structure within the Parliament that will continue. Almost all the issues were discussed regarding the current political situation and the post-election scenario of the five states," he added.

The RSP leader further said the INDIA bloc was looking to expand its outreach beyond Parliament and strengthen its support base on the ground. "Outside the Parliament, we are also trying to develop the mass base of the INDIA front, and that will be strengthened in future," he said.

Updating about the party's next move, he noted, "The next meeting will be in August in Hyderabad."

High-Profile Attendance at Strategy Meet

The meeting, held at the Constitution Club of India, witnessed the participation of leaders from 23 political parties, who gathered to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and formulate a coordinated response to prevailing political and economic challenges.

The high-level meeting saw the presence of several senior leaders from across the opposition spectrum. The Congress delegation included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reflecting the party's strong representation at the gathering.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present through Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also marked their presence to reinforce the alliance's united front.

Prominent regional leaders such as National Conference's (NC) Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule participated in the discussions, contributing to the collective deliberations.

The Left parties were represented by D Raja (CPI) and John Brittas (CPI-M). The meeting also saw the presence of former Congress leader Kapil Sibal and representatives from regional allies such as MDMK and VCK.

While the majority of the leadership gathered in person, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the deliberations virtually, ensuring their party's active participation in the strategic discussions.