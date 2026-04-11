ADG Border Roads (East) Jitendra Prasad visited the landslide-hit Taramchu in North Sikkim to expedite restoration. In Lachen, the Trishakti Corps and BRO built a footbridge, enabling the safe evacuation of stranded tourists, including an elderly person.

Additional Director General Border Roads (East), Jitendra Prasad, VSM, visited the landslide-affected area at Taramchu in North Sikkim, one of the most challenging and fragile terrains in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Defence PRO, Jitendra Prasad personally assessed the ground situation and interacted with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel deployed at the site.

During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing restoration efforts and issued clear directions for expediting fresh works to ensure the early reopening of the route.

The ADGBR (East) also carried out a detailed inspection of the progress of works and emphasised the organisation's unwavering commitment towards restoring and strengthening connectivity in the region.

He reiterated that in such remote and sensitive areas, roads are not merely infrastructure but are vital for survival, development and maintaining the crucial link between border communities and the rest of the nation.

The Defence PRO stated that the visit boosted personnel morale and reaffirmed the BRO's ethos of leading from the front, highlighting its steadfast dedication to nation-building in the most demanding environments.

Footbridge Built in Lachen to Rescue Stranded Tourists

In a separate development, the Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command, in close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), established a footbridge across the affected stretch in Lachen, Sikkim, on Thursday.

In a post on X, Eastern Command said that this footbridge restored vital connectivity and enabled the safe movement of stranded tourists in the area.

"Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command, Indian Army, in close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), established a footbridge across the affected stretch, restoring vital connectivity and enabling safe movement of stranded tourists. Troops are guiding citizens across with the utmost care. An 80-year-old ailing person was safely evacuated over the bridge, underscoring priority assistance to the vulnerable," said Eastern Command. (ANI)