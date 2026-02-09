BJP's Suvendu Adhikari urged a change of government in West Bengal for development, citing central projects. He promised land for railways if BJP wins. Union Minister Giriraj Singh called the upcoming assembly elections a 'do-or-die' battle.

Emphasising the Bharatiya Janata Party's role in West Bengal's development, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called for a change of government in the state. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated visits to Bengal, Adhikari said the state has benefited from several central schemes and infrastructure projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Adhikari Urges Change for Development

"The Prime Minister has visited six times. In the last six months, he has inaugurated many projects and laid foundation stones. Millions of Bengali people in West Bengal have benefited from this. The state government is not providing land for the project sanctioned by the Railway Board. There needs to be a change in Bengal," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

He further stated that the upcoming state elections, scheduled to be held in April, present an opportunity for change. "The general elections are going to be held in Bengal in April, and a change is needed in those elections. As a BJP worker and an MLA, I am making this commitment to the people of Bengal through you. Bring the BJP to power. All the land required by the railways will be provided. The BJP should be brought to power to complete the development of Bengal," he said.

'Do-or-Die' Battle in Bengal, Says Union Minister

West Bengal is set to conduct elections in the first half of this year. Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Hindus across the country and the world must unite, asserting that there are very few nations for Hindus globally. he said the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections would be a "do-or-die" battle.

"Hindus in the country should also unite, and Hindus around the world should too. There aren't many countries for Hindus. The election in Bengal this time will be a do-or-die battle. In every home in Bengal, a Gopal Patha will have to emerge. Otherwise, they (TMC) will have us slaughtered," Singh said. (ANI)