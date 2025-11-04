Ity Pandey is the officer who converted an abandoned train coach into 'hospital on the wheels. The moving coach now delivers healthcare to several railway workers, families and retirees. The initiative by the officer has served thousands of people.

Ity Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager in Bhusawal, converted an old 3-AC train coach into Rudra, a mobile hospital that delivers direct healthcare to railway workers, families and retirees in remote areas. Launched January 18, 2025, Rudra has run regular camps, served more than 1,000 people, and offered diagnostics, specialist consultations and follow-up care, and all this is being done without any extra funding.

A moving hospital for remote railway workers

In the railway town of Bhusawal, Maharashtra, an old 3-AC coach has found new life. Ity Pandey, the Divisional Railway Manager, led a team that renovated the coach into Rudra, a mobile hospital on wheels. Rudra travels to remote stations every fortnight. It brings doctors, tests and medicines to railway workers and their families who otherwise find care hard to reach.

Why Rudra was needed

Railway workers in the Bhusawal division are spread over large and often remote areas. Many live in places like Chalisgaon, Murtizapur and Badnera. For them, a trip to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Bhusawal can take hours. Some workers face injuries on the tracks. Others develop health problems that worsen without timely diagnosis. Ity Pandey saw these gaps and wanted a simple, practical solution. She decided to reuse an old coach rather than seek new funds.

The coach's transformation

Getting the coach was the first challenge. The mechanical department was cautious about releasing an old coach. Those coaches can be needed in emergencies. But Pandey persuaded officials that the long-term health benefits would be worth it. The coach was sent from Matunga Central Railway workshop to Bhusawal. Skilled workshop staff stripped it to the frame and rebuilt it. They added partitions, new flooring and wooden panelling. They installed medical equipment such as an ECG machine, blood collection facilities and a gynaecological examination table. The work used in-house skills and the hospital’s allocated budget, avoiding extra spending, according to The Better India.

What Rudra offers

Rudra is set up to provide a wide range of services on site:

General health check-ups and consultations.

ECG tests and basic diagnostic services.

Blood tests and sample collection.

Gynaecological examinations for women staff and family members.

Health education and awareness on chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

There's a unique ID system for each patient to ensure follow-up care at the Divisional Railway Hospital.

The mobile clinic runs camps in stations. It sees employees, their family members and retired workers. Each patient gets a record so doctors can track continuing care in later visits or at the main hospital.

Early success and reach

Rudra held its first camp in Chalisgaon on 18 January 2025. The turnout was large. In a single day Rudra served 259 beneficiaries. Of these, 159 were railway employees, 72 were family members and 25 were retired workers. The second camp at Murtizapur on 30 January served nearly 291 people. Many patients received timely diagnoses. Some who had high blood sugar or anaemia got treatment before their condition worsened.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, deputy station superintendent at Chalisgaon, said he had an ECG and blood pressure check. His ECG was normal but his blood pressure was high. Doctors gave him advice and medicine. He said the mobile hospital saved him a long trip and made it easier to manage his health.

Naresh Badgujar, station manager at Chalisgaon, praised the service. He had long struggled to travel to Bhusawal for tests. The mobile unit did his ECG and blood tests and provided medicines. His wife, Vimal, also used the service and thanked the team.

Teamwork behind Rudra

Rudra works because many railway departments co-operate. The engineering team manages seating and the platform set-up. The electrical and telecom teams help with power and announcements. Operations ensure the coach is attached to a locomotive and reaches the chosen station. Around 60 doctors and staff form the Rudra medical team.

Ity Pandey, in conversation with The Better India, credits the success to staff effort.

"What brings me the greatest happiness is watching people receive the care and diagnoses they need," she said. She points to the workshop staff whose skill made the coach robust and the medical team who deliver care across stations.

Cost-effective and sustainable design

A key feature of Rudra is its low cost. The project reused an old coach and used existing budgets. No extra funds were requested. This helped the team move fast and show results. The plan also ensures continuity. Each patient gets a unique ID. This allows smooth follow-up treatment at the main hospital or during the next camp. The system stops patients slipping through gaps after initial diagnosis.

Plans to expand services

The team is already planning to widen Rudra's services. A second refurbished coach could add eye and dental care. There are ideas to include a small operation theatre for minor surgeries like cataract removal and simple dental procedures. If added, these services would reduce the need for long journeys for specialist care.

Rudra does more than treat illness. The team runs awareness drives on hygiene and chronic disease management. They teach workers how to manage high blood pressure and diabetes. This preventive work can reduce future health costs and improve overall well-being. The project also benefits retired workers and families, who often struggle to access healthcare.

Officer Pandey hopes that Rudra will set an example. "If we want our workers to perform at their best, we must prioritise their well-being," she says. The project shows how a simple idea can improve lives when departments work together.

Rudra still faces hurdles. Releasing coaches needed careful negotiation. Running the service fortnightly demands planning and staff time. Expanding services will require more space and specialist staff. Yet the pilot camps show strong community demand. The model is cost-effective and replicable. If other divisions adopt Rudra, many more workers could gain easier access to care.

A quiet revolution on the rails

Rudra is not a headline-grabbing project. But it is making a real difference. For many railway workers, the mobile hospital has ended long waits and costly journeys. It brings skilled diagnosis to platforms that once had no medical help. For the staff who run the trains and maintain the tracks, this support means safer, healthier lives.

As Rudra continues its runs, the team plans to add more services and reach more stations. The project shows how public sector ingenuity and local skills can solve real problems. It is a small step that promises large benefits for thousands who keep the railways running.