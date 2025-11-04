Swachhata Special Campaign 5.0 has become India’s largest cleanliness drive, generating ₹4,085 crore since 2021 through disposal of scrap materials. Conducted from Sep 15 to Oct 31, the campaign focused on grievance clearance, e-waste disposal.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the government's Swachhata Special Campaign 5.0 has set new benchmarks in cleanliness, generating Rs 4,085 crore in revenue since 2021 through the disposal of scrap materials.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh wrote, “Swachhata Special Campaign 5.0 sets new benchmarks. Largest cleanliness drive ! Revenue generated ₹4,085 crore (since 2021) through disposal of scrap.Thanks PM narendra modi for awakening the awareness of Swachhata in this country.”

About Special Campaign 5.0

The Special Campaign 5.0, launched on September 15, 2025, concluded on October 31 after extensive activities across the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and its field units, including Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), Controller of Communication Accounts (CCAs), and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

According to an official MEA statement, the Special Campaign 5.0 implemented in two stages: the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30, and the Implementation Phase from October 2 to October 31.

In line with government directives, the MEA has notified all its offices, including Indian Missions and Posts abroad as well as Regional Passport Offices, to identify specific targets during the preparatory period. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-pending public grievances, responding to references from Members of Parliament and state governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances.

The campaign also emphasises general office cleanliness, improved management systems, and the beautification of office spaces."An important area of focus under Special Campaign 5.0 will be the identification and safe disposal of electronic waste (e-waste)," the statement said.

In addition to operational objectives, the Ministry will conduct awareness activities to promote Swachhata in Indian Missions and Posts around the world.

The Swachhata Campaign 5.0 is part of the Government of India's broader initiative to institutionalise cleanliness and efficient governance across ministries and departments, both domestically and internationally.

