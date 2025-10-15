After retirement, Ajit Mishra transformed barren land in Malshej Ghat into a lush 20-acre farm stay. Nehamrit Farms now offers greenery, organic food, and nature-based experiences for families seeking peace and purpose.

Nestled in the serene hills of Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat, a quiet transformation has taken place. What was once rocky, barren land has now become Nehamrit Farms, a lush, 20-acre paradise of fruit trees, greenery, and life. At the heart of this peaceful retreat is Ajit Mishra, a retired professional who turned his post-retirement dream into reality with help from his family.

From Rocky Soil to a Green Paradise

Years ago, Ajit discovered this patch of land during a road trip through the ghats. It was green during the monsoon, but underneath was dry and lifeless soil. Where many would have walked away, Ajit saw potential. Over the next few years, he worked hard to turn the land fertile. With a mix of research, expert advice, and trial and error, he planted trees like mangoes, guavas, chikoo, sweet lime, lychee, and even teak. Slowly but steadily, the land came alive.

Today, the farm has more than 600 mango trees, 1,000 guava trees, and many other native fruit-bearing and medicinal plants. Teak trees line the boundaries, adding to the natural charm and long-term sustainability of the land.

A Family’s Shared Passion

Nehamrit Farms isn’t just one man’s effort. Ajit's wife Anita and children Neha and Amrit played vital roles. The name “Nehamrit” itself comes from the names of their children. While Ajit focused on farming, the family supported the idea of turning the farm into a space for others to experience village life.

What started as a personal retreat soon evolved into an agro-tourism model. Visitors today can enjoy not just fresh air and greenery, but also farm-to-table meals, organic produce, and nature-based activities.

A Unique Farm Stay Experience

The farm now features Balinese-style villas and Swiss glamping tents, designed to blend in with nature. No trees were removed to build them. Guests can also explore the cowshed, collect eggs from the hen pen, or simply enjoy a walk among the trees. Children love learning about animals and where their food comes from.

The poolside café, peaceful reading spots, and treks to nearby forts make it a perfect weekend escape. Rainwater harvesting and solar power add to the eco-friendly vibe.

Living with Nature, Giving Back to the Earth

Nehamrit Farms is more than just a destination, it’s a way of life. Every corner of the farm tells a story of patience, love, and purpose. What began as a personal retirement plan is now a thriving green space that gives city dwellers a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature.