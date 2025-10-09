IAS officer Vivek Johnson is revolutionizing Chandrapur, Maharashtra, with 28 science parks and 75 sports complexes to inspire rural children in science and athletics, fostering curiosity and unlocking new opportunities for thousands of youth.

IAS officer Vivek Johnson has been making remarkable strides in transforming the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra through innovative initiatives focused on science education and sports infrastructure for rural children. Since taking charge as the district’s Chief Executive Officer in October 2022, Johnson has launched several projects that have ignited curiosity and ambition among tribal and rural youth, paving the way for a brighter future.

Bringing Science to Rural Students

One of Vivek Johnson’s flagship initiatives is the establishment of 28 “open science parks” across Chandrapur, with 50 more planned. These parks offer children a hands-on learning environment that goes beyond traditional classroom teaching. Spread over a combined area of 6,500 square feet, these parks feature interactive models that demonstrate scientific principles such as Newton’s laws, sound frequencies, the solar system, and more.

Naitik Charandas Rohane, a 13-year-old student from a tribal area in Chandrapur, shared his excitement: “When I get time off from classes, I go to the science park. It is very exciting to learn about science, like how parabolic reflectors work. It makes me want to become a scientist one day.”

Vivek Johnson explained the motivation behind the parks: “Children in rural areas usually remain unaware of scientific discoveries around the world. We aimed to provide a space where they could boost their scientific knowledge and ignite their passion for innovation.”

Teachers like Sudhir Zade from Muthara village have witnessed firsthand how these parks have changed students’ attitudes towards science. “Children now find concepts interesting because they can see and touch the models. It’s no longer just theory; it’s practical and fun,” he said.

Unlocking Rural Sports Potential

Apart from science parks, Vivek Johnson also launched the Khelo Chanda Sports Complexes in 2022. Recognizing the lack of proper sports facilities in villages, Johnson spearheaded the construction of 75 complexes equipped with running tracks, basketball courts, and volleyball courts across 15 talukas. These complexes offer rural children the chance to engage in physical activities and develop their athletic talents.

“I grew up playing sports, so I understand the need for safe spaces to play,” said Vivek. “Many tribal children had never even heard of basketball or volleyball before, but now they are preparing for competitions like Khelo Chand Fit India.”

Using funds from government schemes like MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, each playground cost around Rs 25 lakhs to develop, providing much-needed infrastructure for approximately 10,000 students.

A Vision for Change

Vivek Johnson, originally from Kerala, joined the IAS in 2018 after working in the Indian Revenue Services. His commitment to rural development and education has earned him accolades such as the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year’ and the Bal Snehi Award from the Maharashtra ICDS department.

Reflecting on his journey, Vivek said, “The role of an IAS officer is powerful because it allows you to change people’s lives on a large scale. Seeing the transformation in Chandrapur is incredibly satisfying. None of this would have been possible without the support of my district team.”