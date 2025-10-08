Launched by IAS Sakshi Sawhney, the Future Tycoons Challenge empowers rural entrepreneurs by giving them a platform to pitch ideas, win funding, and grow businesses across Punjab’s underserved communities.

In 2022, IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney launched a unique programme in Patiala to support people with business ideas but limited opportunities. Called the Future Tycoons Challenge, the initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship among rural communities, women, students, and persons with disabilities.

“We wanted to focus on people who usually don’t get a chance to present their ideas,” says Sakshi. “Many of them already run small businesses but have no access to funding, networks, or mentorship.”

Inspired by shows like Shark Tank, the challenge invited participants to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, with winners receiving ₹50,000 and support to grow their ventures. The programme was organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises with support from Start-up Punjab, Thapar Institute, and other partners.

Amandeep’s Pickle Business Wins Hearts

One of the winners was Amandeep, a resident of Patiala who leads a self-help group of 10 women making preservative-free pickles. Their products are made using traditional recipes and local ingredients like mango, lemon, amla, and kikar ki fali (babul pods).

At the event, which was streamed live on social media, Amandeep stood on stage with a microphone for the first time in her life. “I was nervous at first,” she says, “but once I started speaking, I gained confidence. People were interested in our story.”

Her group’s focus on organic ingredients and women-led work impressed the judges. With the prize money, she bought vegetable cutters, machines, and spices to improve production. “This was the first time I felt our work was recognised,” she says. “It gave me a big confidence boost.”

Growing Impact Across Punjab

The first edition of the Future Tycoons Challenge saw 418 applications. The second had over 1,100. Participants received mentorship in branding, financial planning, marketing, and more. Many had even prepared PowerPoint presentations, something new for many of them.

Winners came from different backgrounds, including young girls starting goat farms and people with disabilities developing useful products for others.

After her transfer to Ludhiana and later Amritsar, Sakshi expanded the project to these districts as well. “It wasn’t about me,” she says. “It was about giving people a platform. Once they had that, they did the rest.”

The Future Tycoons Challenge continues to unlock hidden talent and turn small ideas into successful ventures, showing that with the right support, anyone can become an entrepreneur.