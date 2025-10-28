IAS Anju Sharma, who faced failures in 10th and 12th grades, cleared UPSC on her first attempt at 22. Her journey from setbacks to success inspires lakhs of students across India.

Cracking the UPSC exam, one of the toughest in India, to become an IAS officer is no easy feat. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam, yet only a few manage to succeed on their first attempt. IAS Anju Sharma is among this rare group. Her journey demonstrates that failure at any stage of life does not define your destiny—what matters is perseverance and self-belief. Despite facing setbacks in both 10th and 12th grades, Anju Sharma went on to become an IAS officer and today inspires thousands of students across the country.

Early Struggles, But Never Losing Hope

Anju Sharma hails from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. During her school days, she faced significant academic challenges. She failed Chemistry in her 10th-grade pre-board exams and had to take a supplementary exam in Economics in the 12th grade. At that time, she feared that her dreams of a successful career might be over. However, she chose to stay focused, worked diligently, and went on to complete her further studies with distinction, proving that setbacks are just temporary hurdles.

Learning from Mistakes: Study Discipline Matters

In an interview, Anju shared a crucial lesson from her early academic struggles. One evening, after dinner, she realized a large portion of her syllabus was still pending, which made her panic and cry. Her mother encouraged her to stay calm and motivated her to tackle the challenge systematically. That experience taught her the importance of avoiding procrastination and maintaining discipline, a principle she followed throughout college. Her dedication paid off when she graduated with a gold medal in B.Sc and later completed her MBA.

UPSC: Just Another Exam

After completing her MBA, Anju Sharma began her UPSC preparation. Instead of treating it as an intimidating exam, she approached it as just another test that could be cleared with proper planning and consistent effort. She finished the syllabus well ahead of time and maintained calm during the examination. Her focused approach helped her clear UPSC on her very first attempt.

Becoming an IAS at 22

In 1991, Anju Sharma became an IAS officer at the young age of 22. Her first posting was as Assistant Collector in Rajkot, Gujarat. She later served as Collector and senior officer in various districts of Gujarat. Currently, she holds the position of Additional Chief Secretary in the Agriculture Department of the Gujarat Government.

International Exposure and Administrative Excellence

Anju also completed a Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University, USA. Over her career, she has managed responsibilities across departments such as Labor, Skill Development, Technical Education, Environment, Revenue, Health, and Commerce. Today, she also contributes to Kaushalya—The Skill University, shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.