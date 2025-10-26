Polio survivor Abhay Todkar from Maharashtra turned adversity into purpose, leading water conservation projects across 64 villages. His inspiring journey from struggle to social impact proves that true strength lies in service, not circumstance.

True strength often emerges from life’s toughest challenges, and Abhay Todkar’s story is a shining example of this spirit. Born in Dahiwadi, Satara district, Maharashtra, Abhay was diagnosed with polio as a child. The disease may have limited his mobility, but it could not limit his willpower. Today, the 44-year-old stands tall as a symbol of resilience and transformation, inspiring hundreds across rural Maharashtra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

From Early Struggles to Finding Purpose

Growing up in rural India, where physical strength is often celebrated, Abhay faced many obstacles. Daily tasks were difficult, yet he never let his condition define him. Determined to build an independent life, he started helping in his father’s STD booth business at the age of 20. Although the business wasn’t financially successful, it taught him the value of persistence.

Abhay had initially dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher, even earning a diploma in education. However, a court ruling that stopped teacher appointments forced him to rethink his path. He then started a small wholesale business, carrying bags of goods to nearby villages using state buses. The income was modest, but his determination remained unshaken.

A major breakthrough came when Abhay applied for an LPG agency under Hindustan Petroleum and was selected. Running the gas agency was rewarding, but the pressure soon affected his health and relationships. This phase made him realise that true success lies not in profits but in purpose.

The Art of Living and a New Beginning

In 2012, Abhay joined the Art of Living foundation, where he learned meditation and stress management techniques. This became a turning point, giving him inner peace and clarity. With a renewed perspective, he decided to dedicate his life to social service.

He began by organising cleanliness drives in his village, encouraging people to work together for a better community. But his most impactful work came when he decided to tackle the chronic problem of water scarcity in the drought-prone Satara district.

Bringing Water to Parched Lands

Understanding the struggles of his community, Abhay initiated a massive water conservation movement. In 2015-16, he led the construction of a large, people-made dam on the Manganga River in Dahiwadi. The dam eliminated the need for expensive water tankers and ensured a steady water supply even during dry years.

Encouraged by this success, Abhay expanded his efforts across 64 villages between 2018 and 2024. Working with Art of Living and Paani Foundation, he promoted water conservation, organic farming, and tree plantation. His team planted over 1.27 lakh trees and built several small dams to recharge groundwater.

Villages that once depended on tankers now have self-sustained water systems. In some cases, they even began supplying water to neighbouring areas, a true testament to collective effort and visionary leadership.

A Life Dedicated to Service

From a boy who once struggled to walk to a man who helped entire villages stand on their own, Abhay Todkar’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His life teaches that courage, compassion, and perseverance can transform not just one’s destiny but the future of an entire community.